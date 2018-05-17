Swiss National Bank Has $35.78 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive were worth $35,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

TTWO stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. Take-Two Interactive had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Take-Two Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 252,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $24,117,599.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $46,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,559 shares of company stock valued at $47,115,477. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

