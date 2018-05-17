Swiss National Bank Has $33.97 Million Holdings in Alliance Data (ADS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alliance Data were worth $33,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alliance Data by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Alliance Data in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Alliance Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Alliance Data in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.37.

ADS stock opened at $209.68 on Thursday. Alliance Data has a 12 month low of $207.44 and a 12 month high of $211.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.46. Alliance Data had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 61.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Alliance Data’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Alliance Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $201.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,158,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 202,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $201.80 per share, with a total value of $40,884,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

