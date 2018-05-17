Swedbank Has $90.52 Million Position in Express Scripts (ESRX)

Swedbank reduced its position in shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,310,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,042 shares during the period. Swedbank’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $90,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leucadia National Corp purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 422,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the fourth quarter worth about $89,568,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRX stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Express Scripts has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,525,287.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $368,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

