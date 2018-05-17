Swedbank Acquires 558,772 Shares of Thor Industries (THO)

Swedbank lifted its holdings in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,588,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares during the quarter. Swedbank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $182,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO stock opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.38. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $100.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Aegis raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Towable Recreational Vehicles, Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and Other. The Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Keystone, and KZ.

