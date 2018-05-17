Swarm (SWM) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $4,811.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003987 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00737564 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00054020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00149177 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00088293 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

