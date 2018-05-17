Surna (SRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Surna had a negative return on equity of 9,477.65% and a negative net margin of 94.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRNA opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Surna has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

About Surna

Surna Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes systems for controlled environment agriculture (CEA). It offers indoor climate control systems, including chillers, lights, reflectors, and irrigation systems; air sanitation technology program for mold and mildew risk mitigation to cultivators; engineering services for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for indoor growing facility conditions; hybrid building that uses the sun as its primary light source and high power LED lights for supplemental lighting for maintaining the environmental and security controls of an indoor facility; and mechanical design services for hydronic cooling, including mechanical equipment and piping design services.

