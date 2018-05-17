Supercom (SPCB) Given a $5.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Supercom (NASDAQ:SPCB) received a $5.00 target price from stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Supercom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Supercom opened at $1.85 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.36. Supercom has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Supercom during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supercom in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supercom by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Supercom in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supercom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

