Supercom (SPCB) Given a $5.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Supercom (NASDAQ:SPCB) received a $5.00 target price from stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Supercom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.
Supercom opened at $1.85 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.36. Supercom has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $1.94.
Supercom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
