SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Trade Desk (TTD)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We reit. our BUY/raise our PT to $75 (from $64) post strong 1Q results, as TTD shows excellent execution while benefiting from a combination of secular tailwinds in programmatic, strong product offering, scale and differentiated positioning. These drivers are helping post accel. Y/Y growth, leading to cont. share gains. Strength around mobile (+95% Y/Y), CTV (+21x Y/Y) and data (+70% Y/Y) highlight TTD’s position as a safe, data-driven alt. to FB & GOOGL. Beat & raise, and SI (27% of float) should drive the stock NT; extensive TAM and strong positioning should drive the stock LT, in our view. Results vs. consensus. Net revenue of $85.7M (+60.6% Y/Y) beat FactSet consensus of $73.2M, and EBITDA was $18.9M vs. consensus of $7.7M. Guidance for revenue/EBITDA was $73M/$7.5M and almost all of the revenue beat flowed to the bottom line, consistent with prior management commentary.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of The Trade Desk opened at $80.75 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $506,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $7,275,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,943 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,622.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,980 shares of company stock valued at $57,474,839. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

