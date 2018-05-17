SunTrust Banks Raises TripAdvisor (TRIP) Price Target to $45.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRIP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.84.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $48.71 on Thursday. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.84.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the travel company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,943 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 20,386 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 52,238 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

