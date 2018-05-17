SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HD. Wells Fargo set a $205.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.95.

NYSE HD opened at $186.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The Home Depot has a one year low of $186.51 and a one year high of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,734,117.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $3,308,071.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,875,610,000 after acquiring an additional 604,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,871,000 after acquiring an additional 259,863 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,227,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,382 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,180,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,550,423,000 after acquiring an additional 115,794 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 230,769 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

