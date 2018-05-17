Sunrun (RUN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News coverage about Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sunrun earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.1445521352082 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -1.02.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). Sunrun had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.62 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 36,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $325,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

