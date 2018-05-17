SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) Given News Impact Score of 0.15

Press coverage about SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SunCoke Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.7814102379901 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SXCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SunCoke Energy Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of SXCP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 1,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,657. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $714.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.40.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.57 million. equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.97%.

In related news, insider Phillip Michael Hardesty acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $39,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,170.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 43,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $774,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 92,854 shares of company stock worth $1,657,702.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

