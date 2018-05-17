Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $317.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $76,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,220 shares in the company, valued at $589,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Piccirillo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,563.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZPR Investment Management bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.21% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

