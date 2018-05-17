Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,869 Shares of Huazhu Hotels Group (HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Hotels Group were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Huazhu Hotels Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Hotels Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Huazhu Hotels Group by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,331,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Huazhu Hotels Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTHT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Hotels Group from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. T.H. Capital set a $175.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

Huazhu Hotels Group stock opened at $171.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.64. Huazhu Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $163.91 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Huazhu Hotels Group’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, May 25th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, April 20th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 21st.

Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.42 million for the quarter. Huazhu Hotels Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 21.76%. research analysts expect that Huazhu Hotels Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Hotels Group Company Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

