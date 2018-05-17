Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.14 Million Stake in Weibo (WB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Weibo opened at $103.84 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Weibo has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $105.36.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Weibo to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

