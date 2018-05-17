Südzucker (SZU) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €15.50 ($18.45) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($22.02) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. equinet set a €15.50 ($18.45) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BNP Paribas set a €13.00 ($15.48) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs set a €16.00 ($19.05) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($26.19) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.21 ($19.30).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of Südzucker traded down €0.20 ($0.24), reaching €14.31 ($17.04), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 253,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €14.59 ($17.37) and a 52 week high of €23.97 ($28.54).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.