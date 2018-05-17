Ströer (SAX) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($84.52) price objective on Ströer (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($76.19) price target on shares of Ströer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Ströer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ströer in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €69.50 ($82.74) price target on shares of Ströer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($77.38) price target on shares of Ströer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.18 ($78.78).

Get Ströer alerts:

Shares of Ströer traded down €0.15 ($0.18), reaching €59.35 ($70.65), on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 98,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer has a 1-year low of €45.41 ($54.06) and a 1-year high of €66.40 ($79.05).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.