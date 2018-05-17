Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,760 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 750 ETF (PTLC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 750 ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 750 ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 750 ETF by 138.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 750 ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,433,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 378,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 750 ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 750 ETF stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday.

