Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (SPHD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000.

Get PowerShares Aerospace & Defense alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $39.98 on Thursday. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 24th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 23rd. This is a boost from PowerShares Aerospace & Defense’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.