Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 25,674,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,330,946,000 after acquiring an additional 498,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,243,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,037,808,000 after acquiring an additional 498,411 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,624,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $744,188,000 after acquiring an additional 534,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,218,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $581,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,616. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualcomm opened at $56.70 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Qualcomm has a 12 month low of $55.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Qualcomm had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Qualcomm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Qualcomm will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

