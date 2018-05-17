Storiqa Price Up 7% This Week (STQ)

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Storiqa has a total market capitalization of $38.70 million and $237,931.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storiqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinFalcon. During the last seven days, Storiqa has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00726539 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00150141 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00088392 BTC.

About Storiqa

Storiqa’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,767,544,247 tokens. Storiqa’s official message board is medium.com/@storiqa . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com . Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storiqa Token Trading

Storiqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

