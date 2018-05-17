StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Major Shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree Buys 1,866 Shares

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $11,196.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Equity Holdings Oaktree also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, May 16th, Value Equity Holdings Oaktree acquired 5,634 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $34,311.06.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Value Equity Holdings Oaktree acquired 5,600 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $33,208.00.

StoneMor Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 63,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,812. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Capital Advisors purchased a new position in StoneMor Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new position in StoneMor Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in StoneMor Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in StoneMor Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

STON has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneMor Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.