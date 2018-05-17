Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,458 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,517% compared to the typical daily volume of 152 put options.

Schnitzer Steel Industries opened at $31.80 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $844.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.51. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. BidaskClub lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 706.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 600,873 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 649,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 574,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

