Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Goldcorp (GG)

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 22,598 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 973% compared to the typical volume of 2,106 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 32.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,761,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,782,000 after buying an additional 10,772,041 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 232.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,015,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after buying an additional 5,608,028 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,700,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,869,000 after buying an additional 4,824,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,205,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $26,349,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Goldcorp opened at $13.57 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.09. Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.52 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Goldcorp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.