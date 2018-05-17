Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BGC Partners (BGCP)

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,710 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,310% compared to the typical volume of 161 call options.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BGC Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BGC Financial upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BGC Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 644.1% in the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

BGCP stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $956.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 1.24%. analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

