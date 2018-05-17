STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.81) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase set a €23.00 ($27.38) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a €15.50 ($18.45) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs set a €20.50 ($24.40) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.14 ($25.17).

EPA STM opened at €19.87 ($23.65) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.76) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.54).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

