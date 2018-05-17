Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades STMicroelectronics (STM) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Vetr cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.44 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.24.

NYSE:STM opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

