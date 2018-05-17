Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades STMicroelectronics (STM) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Vetr cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.44 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.24.
NYSE:STM opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $24.26.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.
