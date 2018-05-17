STEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (STEX)

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, STEX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. STEX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STEX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00017906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003961 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00720441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012097 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00051252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00151048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00084566 BTC.

About STEX

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR and its Facebook page is accessible here . STEX’s official website is stocks.exchange/ico

Buying and Selling STEX

STEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

