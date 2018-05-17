Stevens Capital Management LP Has $3.68 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (DXC)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

In related news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $513,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,013,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 638,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,361,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,067 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology stock opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

