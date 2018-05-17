Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 84,117 Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,219,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 488,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,419,000 after buying an additional 70,707 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group opened at $49.87 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $825,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,483.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 652,180 shares in the company, valued at $31,539,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,899 shares of company stock worth $3,956,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

