Steven R. Markevich Sells 88,479 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 88,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,771,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 323,875 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems traded up $0.26, hitting $32.21, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 38,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,298. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.