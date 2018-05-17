Stericycle (SRCL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $13,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $625,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle opened at $63.78 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

