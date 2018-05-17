Stericycle (SRCL) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.11

News stories about Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stericycle earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 48.2888657049323 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $63.78 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $625,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

