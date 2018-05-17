Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,215.00 price objective (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.19.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,084.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $753.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,081.68 and a 52-week high of $1,094.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 40.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

