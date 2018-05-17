Stealth (XST) Market Cap Tops $8.40 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. Stealth has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $3,981.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003640 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00044846 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012570 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00140487 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00022328 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00580072 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 28,829,891 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

