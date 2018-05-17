Statoil (STO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Statoil (NYSE:STO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday. They currently have $31.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Statoil is one of the major carbon-efficient producers of oil and natural gas in the world. In fact, the company’s production, especially in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, emits the lowest carbon in the industry.In Norway, the company made discoveries of 13 oil and gas exploratory wells, of which 10 are commercially viable and three are non-commercial. Also, through first-quarter 2018, Statoil made discoveries of two commercial wells. We applaud the company’s strong cost-control efforts. During 2017, Statoil managed to lower its exploration expenses by 52%. Moreover, Statoil’s price chart reveals that it has surpassed the industry, over the past year. While Statoil has increased by 51.6%, the broader market has increased by 18.8%. The debt to capitalization ratio of Statoil stands at 36.6%, lower than S&P 500 index’s 47.3%, reflecting the company’s balance sheet strength.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Statoil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Statoil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Statoil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Statoil from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Statoil from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Statoil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE STO opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Statoil has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Statoil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Statoil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Statoil by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,145,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,899 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Statoil by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,147,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Statoil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Statoil by 866.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,691,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Statoil by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,320,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 325,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Statoil Company Profile

Statoil ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

