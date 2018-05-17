State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 55,254 Shares of Eaton Co. (ETN)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,254 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 86,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,945 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,620,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 705,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Eaton to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE:ETN opened at $77.33 on Thursday. Eaton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $465,663.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,086.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

