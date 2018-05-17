State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 400 Shares of Andeavor (ANDV)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its position in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDV. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Andeavor by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Andeavor in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Andeavor by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANDV opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Andeavor has a 1 year low of $139.27 and a 1 year high of $141.40.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. Andeavor had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. analysts anticipate that Andeavor will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

In other Andeavor news, VP Blane W. Peery sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $90,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $831,490.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,349,034 shares in the company, valued at $190,766,897.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 884,295 shares of company stock worth $109,257,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.08 to $80.46 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.97.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

