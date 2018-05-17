State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 1,500 Shares of Loews Co. (L)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Loews by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Loews by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews opened at $51.30 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Loews had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In related news, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $313,535.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on L. Desjardins cut shares of Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.10 to $30.70 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.