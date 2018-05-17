State Treasurer State of Michigan Raises Position in 3M (MMM)

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in 3M were worth $38,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $7,183,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 155.8% during the first quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $18,733,000. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $284.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.97.

Shares of MMM opened at $200.21 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $199.55 and a twelve month high of $201.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50. 3M had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

