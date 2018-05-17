State Treasurer State of Michigan Purchases 400 Shares of MSCI (MSCI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,610,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 614.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $520,269.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $158.32 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. MSCI has a one year low of $158.15 and a one year high of $158.89.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. MSCI had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 109.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 38.19%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.