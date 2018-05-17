State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $3.62 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total transaction of $62,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy T. Matson bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.15 per share, with a total value of $44,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,469.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America opened at $150.53 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.04.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

