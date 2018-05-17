State Street Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. State Street has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 14.23%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 10,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $1,108,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 33,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $3,445,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,531 shares of company stock worth $5,146,169. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.