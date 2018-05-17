State Street Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. State Street has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $101.30.
In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 10,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $1,108,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 33,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $3,445,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,531 shares of company stock worth $5,146,169. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
STT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
