State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 62,321 Shares of MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,321 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International opened at $6.97 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.89. MoneyGram International Inc has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.05.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

