State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 46,359 Shares of Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 401,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,363.1% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,225,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies opened at $144.70 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $145.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.54 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $6,119,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $700,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,521.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,898 shares of company stock worth $20,997,769. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

