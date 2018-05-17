State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 6,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries opened at $220.59 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $219.57 and a 12-month high of $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.59). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $699,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 142 shares in the company, valued at $37,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,260 shares of company stock worth $2,330,086 and have sold 12,979 shares worth $3,381,250. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.