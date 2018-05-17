State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in Pentair (PNR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Pentair (NYSE:PNR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $21,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 179,426 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pentair by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pentair by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 976,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after buying an additional 327,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Cowen upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perfrom” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

In other news, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

