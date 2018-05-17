State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Finisar (FNSR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Finisar were worth $25,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Finisar during the first quarter worth $257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Finisar in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Finisar by 55.8% in the first quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Finisar in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Finisar by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $470,942.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 593,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,134.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,323. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Finisar has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.15 million. Finisar had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Finisar’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Finisar will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Finisar in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Finisar in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Finisar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks.

