State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $28.82 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 261.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $28,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Waldron LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jay C. Horgen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.59, for a total transaction of $5,687,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,620,654.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $167.33 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $166.50 and a 52 week high of $167.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback 3,400,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

