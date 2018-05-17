State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $27.11 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 860,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NCR were worth $27,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NCR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after buying an additional 245,766 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NCR Co. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. NCR had a return on equity of 70.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 target price on NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $33.00 target price on NCR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

In other NCR news, EVP Paul Langenbahn sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $153,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hayford bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 178,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,249.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention applications, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

